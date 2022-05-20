Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: Floral Tribute For Hugh Shearer

May 20, 2022
Dr. Denise Eldemire Shearer, widow of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, places a floral arrangement on his grave at National Heroes Park, Kingston. Occasion was a floral tribute to mark the 99th anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth on May 18.
