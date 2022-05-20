Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: National Labour Day Project – Mandela Park

Local Government
May 20, 2022
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left), consults with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe (centre) and Nursery Landscaping Supervisor, National Solid Waste Management Authority, Maxwell McDonald, while attending a site meeting at Mandela Park, Half-Way Tree, yesterday (May 19). The renovation of Mandela Park is the National Labour Day Project. Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 23 under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment’.
