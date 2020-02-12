Work To Continue On Facility For Teen Mothers In St. Elizabeth

Work To Continue On Facility For Teen Mothers In St. Elizabeth

Story Highlights The Government has allocated approximately $25.2 million to complete construction of the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) Santa Cruz Outreach Centre in St Elizabeth.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Establishment of the facility will strengthen delivery of the WCJF's Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) and expand the Foundation's activities in the parish.

The Government has allocated approximately $25.2 million to complete construction of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) Santa Cruz Outreach Centre in St Elizabeth.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Establishment of the facility will strengthen delivery of the WCJF’s Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) and expand the Foundation’s activities in the parish.

The project, initially scheduled for April 2018 to March 2019, has been extended to March 2021.

PAM is the WCJF’s core programme and is executed islandwide through the Foundation’s main centres and outreach stations.

The programme enables girls to continue their education during pregnancy and prepares them to be reintegrated into the formal school system after they have given birth.

Data show that the WCJF serves about 48 per cent of the adolescent mothers in Jamaica.