$453.5 Million Allocated For Construction And Improvement Of Courthouses

This is contained in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 11).

For the fiscal year, the Government is seeking to complete the renovation and construction at Public Building West (offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions) and conclude pre-investment activities for three regional court complexes in Manchester, St. Ann and St. James and one Parish Court in St. Catherine.

So far, work has concluded on Public Buildings North and East, and the second and third floors of Justice Centre (phase one), while renovation works at Public Building West is 80 per cent complete.

The project is being financed through the Consolidated Fund.

The objective is to provide improved court facilities that are conducive to the delivery of the services being provided by the justice sector.