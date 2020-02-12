Justice Sector Reform Gets $255.2 Million

Story Highlights A sum of $255.2 million has been allocated for the Justice Sector Reform Programme as outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to strengthen the quality of service delivery and access in the justice sector; improve the treatment of children in the criminal justice system, and to enhance sector governance and the capacity of Government to deliver sector policy objectives.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the programme seeks to renovate and equip two family courts (Mandeville and St. Ann); retrofit a justice centre in St. Thomas; and conduct pre-investment activities for a family court in St. Catherine and three justice centres in St. Andrew, Clarendon and St. Catherine.

As of December 2019, nine justice centres were operationalised in St. Andrew, Manchester, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, St. James, St. Mary, St. Ann. Trelawny and Portland.

In addition, two family courts were established in Clarendon and Trelawny.