$67 Million Allocated For Energy Efficiency And Conservation Programme

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $67 million for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme in the 2020/21 Fiscal Year.

This is to enhance Jamaica’s energy efficiency and conservation potential, through the design and implementation of concrete Energy Efficiency (EE) and Energy Conservation (EC) cost-saving measures in the public sector.

Details of the programme are outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, through funding provided by the Government.

Anticipated targets for the 2020/2021 period include the development of National Guidelines for the Disposal of Hazardous Waste, as well as conducting an Energy Efficiency/ Energy Conservation (EE/EC) Awareness Survey.

Another target is the completion of air-conditioning (AC) retrofits at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) (Specialised Operations, May Pen Police Station and National Police College).

As of December 2019, more than 71,700 sq.ft. of solar control film in 36 facilities were installed and over 208,680 sq.ft. of cool roof solution were installed on 11 facilities.

Additionally, installation of AC retrofits were completed at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Tax Administration Department – Donald Sangster Building, Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Blood Bank and the National Public Health Lab.

Other achievements during the period were the installation of mini split AC units at seven facilities – Jamaica College, Edna Manley College, St. Andrew High School, Montego Bay Community College, Moneague Teachers’ College, Greater Portmore Police Station and HEART College of Hospitality Services/Runaway Bay Hotel. A chiller system was also installed at the May Pen Revenue Service Centre.

A public awareness programme on Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) was implemented and an EEC standards manual was developed for the public sector.