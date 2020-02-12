Money Allocated To Enhance Security And Justice In Targeted Communities

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $232.8 million for the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The allocation will go towards initiatives to enhance security and justice in targeted communities through gender-responsive justice services.

For the new fiscal year, the Victim Services Division is expected to identify and retrofit areas to accommodate four victim service centres and provide emergency assistance grants to 50 beneficiaries; provide intervention programmes for 110 children exposed to violence and trauma and 30 sexually abused children.

The programme is also expected to train 65 court officials, police officers, and other first responders; and implement special intervention programmes to support the findings from the West Kingston Inquiry.

Also, the Legal Aid Council will train 400 police officers and Justices of the Peace (JPs) on legal aid issues and continue consultations in CSJP communities via the mobile unit.

The Justice Training Institute will conduct training for 440 JPs in areas such as mediation, court petty sessions, new legislation and policies.

There are also plans to conduct training workshops for restorative justice facilitators and volunteers, and facilitate 18 restorative justice cases per quarter.

The programme is also expected to establish and operationalise two Child Diversion Centres.

In terms of achievements, the Victim Services Division has provided emergency assistance support to 93 victims, trauma and grief therapy sessions to 393 children, therapy sessions on abuse to 160 teens, and conducted school-based intervention workshops with beneficiaries.

The Legal Aid Council trained police personnel and JPs on legal aid issues and expanded service operations with two mobile units, and Legal Aid services were delivered in 50 CSJP communities.

In addition, the programme continued operation in eight Restorative Justice Centres; provided training to volunteers and school administrators in community justice services; hosted 499 community sensitisation workshops; and facilitated 664 agreements of the 731 cases opened.

In addition, the Justice Training Institute provided qualifying basic training to 1,176 JPs.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica; Global Affairs Canada; Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); and the Department for International Development (DFID).