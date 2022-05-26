Work To Begin On Fire Stations For Ulster Spring, Balaclava This Year

Work to construct two fire stations in Ulster Spring, Trelawny, and Balaclava, St. Elizabeth, is expected to commence this year.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says ground is slated to be broken for the Ulster Spring facility in June and the Balaclava station, thereafter.
He made the announcement during his 2022/23 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 25), under the theme ‘Leading the Rural Transformation Drive as Jamaica Emerges from COVID-19’.
Mr. McKenzie also advised that the new Port Maria Fire Station in St. Mary and Yallahs Fire Station in St. Thomas are slated to be officially opened shortly.
This follows the recent opening of the $580-million Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Area 4 Headquarters in Montego Bay by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
The 34,073 square foot state-of-the-art four-storey structure is deemed crucial to the improvement and expansion of the JFB’s service delivery across St. James, Westmoreland, Trelawny, Hanover and St. Elizabeth.
The super structure boasts five bays for fire trucks, emergency vehicle bays, dormitories for 140 firefighters, office space, kitchen, pantry, conference centre, library, officer lounge, underground water tank, a gymnasium and more.
Construction was financed through a World Bank loan provided under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Programme, managed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).
Mr. McKenzie also advised that the JFB has received the 30 new trucks that he announced were being sourced, during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation.
He said that consequent on the acquisitions, each of the island’s 34 fire stations now has at least one brand-new state-of-the-art fire truck equipped to save lives.
Additionally, the Minister said work is under way to build out the JFB’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) capacity across the island.
He said that upon the completion of this exercise, all the “critical points” in the country will be so equipped.