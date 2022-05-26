Banks To Sign On To NIDS Pilot

In another two weeks, the Government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with financial institutions to participate in the national pilot of the National Identification System (NIDS).
This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, who gave an update on the NIDS project during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 24).
“Already, all 10 members of the Jamaica Bankers Association have expressed an intent to sign the MOU to participate in the NIDS pilot,” he said.
He noted that the inclusion of banks will ensure that there is a simplified process when opening bank accounts using the national identification system.
“We are ensuring that we make the lives of Jamaicans easier and more hassle-free. We know that with the absence of a holistic database for verification, it is very difficult for persons who are doing business or opening accounts with commercial entities, like the banks,” he said.
He noted that through NIDS, the Government is helping the unbanked to better handle their banking needs.
The Minister said that the system will provide a safe, convenient and reliable means for persons to prove their identity.
“It will reduce bureaucracy, it will encourage efficiency, but more importantly, it will make the lives of our citizens easier,” he said.
The first NIDS pilot enrolment site is scheduled to be established in Kingston and St. Andrew by August 2022.
Being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister, NIDS is intended to provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.
The voluntary system will also facilitate the electronic signing of documents and allow persons to securely access a range of government services online.