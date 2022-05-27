More Water Shops To Be Established

The Government is targeting the establishment of additional water shops across the island this year.
“We will complete the water shops at Commodore in Portland and Myersville in St. Elizabeth. We will build more water shops in Manchester at Mile Gully, Porus, Somerset and Johns Hall,” said Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.
He was speaking during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 25.
The Minister also informed that, this year, the Government will complete a wide range of water supply projects at Watermount and Pear Tree Grove in St. Catherine; Cornwall Barracks, Bangor Ridge Phase 2 and Stony Hill in Portland; Thicketts in St Ann; Maybole in St. Elizabeth, and the Comma/Mango Valley area in St Mary, at a total cost of $215 million.
Turning to the matter of electrification, Minister McKenzie informed that this year, through the Rural Electrification Programme, “we will be spending $300 million to erect an additional 10 kilometres of new light pole lines and connect 2,000 houses across to communities to the electrical grid”.