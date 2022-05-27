Jamaica Ready To Help Shape Worldwide Policy Of Civil Aviation – Shaw

Jamaica stands ready to help shape the worldwide policy of civil aviation, when the country becomes a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council.

This was the message from Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, as he presented Jamaica’s candidature to the ICAO Council for the 2022-2025 triennium, at a launch ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, downtown Kingston, on Thursday, May 26.

The Minister said that the bid is, ultimately, aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s and the region’s global position in civil aviation.

He noted that Jamaica’s election to the ICAO Council would place the region in a better position to contribute more meaningfully to strategic discussions and decisions, promoting safety, security, reliability and modernisation in civil aviation as imperatives for a globally safe, secure and sustainable sector.

“With support and representation from Jamaica, the industry will ensure continued and renewed facilitation of trade, improved standards of living, tourism, connectivity, poverty alleviation, a rapid lifeline in emergencies and a lifeline for continued global development, even as the impacts are felt in the most remote communities throughout the globe,” Mr. Shaw argued.

He contended that through unified collaboration and under Jamaica’s leadership, the region’s influence to bring change through new opportunities and battling the different threats and challenges can be renewed.

“Jamaica has positioned itself to offer a strategic and supportive role in enhancing the strengths of air transport industries,” the Minister said.

“We have always been a country that focuses on capacity building, partnership and direction,” he added. The Minister emphasised that Jamaica plays a pivotal role in aviation safety, air navigation advances, security, law, transport and environmental issues.

“As a nation, we have a history of involvement and industry achievements, which have resulted in our recognition by the ICAO as a leader in the civil aviation industry among the Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” he noted.

Jamaica remains committed to working with the ICAO and its other Member States and industry stakeholders to ensure that the rapid growth of the sector continues in a safe, secure and sustainable manner.

He expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who have contributed to positioning Jamaica as a leading State in the aviation sector, in the country’s 75 years of experience in civil aviation.

Jamaica is bidding for a seat in Part III of the 36-member ICAO Governing Council. The election will take place at the ICAO Assembly, which is scheduled to be held from September 27 to October 7, at the ICAO Headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The Council is a permanent body of the Organization, which gives continuing direction to the work of ICAO.