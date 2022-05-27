Jamaica Launches Bid For ICAO Council

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has launched Jamaica’s candidature for election to Part III of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Council for the 2022/25 triennial.

The elections will be held during the 41st Session of the Assembly in Montreal, Canada, from September 27 to October 7, 2022.

Securing an ICAO Council seat provides an opportunity for the country to contribute to decision-making at the highest level in the international aviation industry.

Mr. Holness, in a virtual address at the launch held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building in downtown Kingston on Thursday (May 26), said that Jamaica has demonstrated the competence and expertise required to meet the demands of the role and will play a critical part in taking forward the vision and objectives of the ICAO.

He noted that the country “continues to undertake a proactive and supportive industry approach, while making consistent contributions to various regional and international working groups”.

These, he noted, are focused on aviation safety, air navigation advances, security, law, transport, and evironmental issues.

In addition, he said the country shares resources and expertise at various “high-level panel discussions, task forces, interactive sessions and workshops.”

These include the ICAO’s Cabin Safety Group and Latin America Civil Aviation Commission.

The Prime Minister noted that Jamaica is recognised by the ICAO as a leader in the civil aviation industry among small island developing states (SIDS), and the country is positioned to provide greater support and strategic roles in the sustainable development and strengthening of the air transport industry.

“Taking into consideration the unique value proposition and siting of small island developing states, the region, led by Jamaica can play a seminal part in fuelling the global aviation industry to explore and engage opportunities, while minimising and defeating arising threats and challenges, whether universal or isolated,” the Prime Minister stressed.

The ICAO Council is responsible for standards adoption and other ICAO governance responsibilities while the organisation’s full assembly of 193 national governments is not in session.

It is comprised of diplomatic representatives from 36 countries who are elected by each ICAO assembly for a three-year term.

The ICAO, which is a specialised agency of the United Nations was established by governments in 1947 by the Convention on International Civil Aviation (1944) to support their diplomacy on international air transport matters.

Jamaica has been a Member State since 1963 and represented the English-speaking Caribbean on the Council over the period 1977 to 1986.