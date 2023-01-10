Work Progressing Steadily on New Western Children and Adolescents Hospital

Construction of the Western Children and Adolescents Hospital, in St. James, is progressing well, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Speaking after a tour of the development on January 6, along with the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), which is being rehabilitated, Dr. Tufton said there were no apparent issues with both project sites.

Ground was broken in October 2019 for the new 250-bed, seven-floor facility, being built on the compound of the CRH.

The US$43 million hospital is a gift from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

When completed, the state-of-the-art institution will treat children and adolescents, up to 18 years old.

“We had a concern, because you see the proximity between the work that is going on in the main building and, of course, we have an active hospital; so we are treating patients at the same time.

My understanding from the clinical team is that they are making their best effort to keep everything within the parameters,” Dr. Tufton informed.

“This is highly unusual… it’s a unique situation. It requires logistics, it requires management, it requires understanding, accommodation, and requires a lot of hard work and dedication,” the Minister added.

Dr. Tufton expressed gratitude to the CRH’s clinical team for their effective management of patient care at the facility, despite construction activities taking place on the compound.

He also lauded the project management teams spearheading work at the children’s hospital as well as the CRH’s rehabilitation.

The Minister pointed out that the cultural dynamics at the site are working, as there is a complement of 65 Jamaicans and 58 Chinese nationals employed. He, however, lamented the scarcity of skilled workers.

“A construction site may require some unskilled labour, people carrying the steel and the mortar, and so on. But more importantly, it requires skilled personnel, particularly because this plant requires significant structural integrity for infection prevention and control. This is not a regular site. It’s a plant with a lot of moving parts, where lives depend on it,” he maintained.

“So, we have had some issues in the availability of labour, and skilled labour. But I think the team has been accommodating, in terms of sourcing and working with local labour; but where necessary, we have to bring labour in,” the Minister added.

Dr. Tufton further stated that 2023 will be a significant year for health care delivery and infrastructure development in Jamaica.