Global Education Teachers Summit Slated for January 21

The Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC), in partnership with US Elite International, will stage a Global Education Teachers Summit, on January 21.
The event will be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, under the theme: ‘Redesigning the Future of Education’.
The Summit is designed to support teachers’ continued professional development by skilling, reskilling and upskilling participants to address the knowledge and learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is aimed at equipping educators with essential skills, innovative practices and evidence-based strategies to navigate the 21st Century classroom.
Additionally, it is designed to give stakeholders a bird’s eye view of the pandemic’s challenges, effective practices, lessons learned across the landscape of education, and identify areas for improvement for 2030. Participants will have access to 36 professional development sessions between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
They will also receive a JTC-endorsed certificate and can win scholarships for their continued professional development.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, will join other Ministers of Education from across the world in a Ministerial session. In addition, she will bring greetings during the opening ceremony. Presenters will include practitioners with current and relevant experience in education.
The summit will be hosted by 2021 Global Teacher of the Year award winner Keishia Thorpe.
For additional information, educators may contact the JTC at 876-922-8019 or visit http://www.uselite.org.
The JTC was established as a part of the transformation strategy to improve the quality and coverage of education nationwide, with fundamental purpose being to professionalise teaching.
The Council advocates for teaching, with the ultimate goal being for it to become the profession of choice.