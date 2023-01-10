$17m Allocated for First Phase Repairs at Savanna-La-Mar Market

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has earmarked $17 million to commence rehabilitation of the Savanna-la-Mar Market, in Westmoreland.
The funds will be used to undertake repairs in the first phase of the project, which will go out to tender on Friday (January 13).
“Extensive repairs are going to be done in phases,” outlined Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during his visit to Moreland Hill in the parish, on December 9.
He also indicated that construction of a new fruit and vegetable market in Negril is slated to begin this year.
“The new Negril market is coming closer to reality. The ground is being prepared for us to move those persons who are selling at the old location, so that the work can start,” Mr. McKenzie said.
He encourages vendors and other stakeholders to exercise patience, pointing out that the requisite procurement guidelines for the project must be adhered to.
“I want to ensure that whatever we are doing, it is done in the right and proper way so [that], at the end of the day, nobody can talk about us not being transparent. So, it is better we wait to get it completed,” Mr. McKenzie emphasised.
Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore, told JIS News recently that Westmoreland is looking forward to both facilities .
He noted that Negril, in particular, has never had an official market and, as such, persons are anticipating construction of the new facility that will allow vendors and consumers to do business in comfort.
“It is very important for a market to be in Negril. [and] we want to put in a proper facility for the people,” Mr. Moore said.