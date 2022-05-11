Work In Progress For Introduction Of Electric Vehicles

Cabinet has approved the strategic framework for electric mobility, which will guide the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in Jamaica.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 10.
“We are now waiting on the fiscal policy framework, which we expect to come to Cabinet, hopefully by Monday of next week, and once that is done, we will be in a position to actually outline to the country the new electric mobility policy,” Mr. Vaz said.
He added that the manufacturers of these electric vehicles will not consider Jamaica or any other country until a policy has been tabled.
“So, we are hoping to have that done and once that is done, we will start to see the inflows of electric vehicles and there will be some form of concessionary duty rate to encourage the use of these vehicles,” the Minister said.
Mr. Vaz further noted that the Government is doing its part in ensuring the development of a thriving electromobility environment, adding that the Electric Vehicle Council has been established.
The Council will give oversight and review any policies, legislation and regulations related to the deployment of EVs in Jamaica, and comment and provide feedback on matters relating to safety and suitability of EV technologies contemplated for the country.