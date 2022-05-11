Multi-Agency Approach To Rehabilitate Roads In St. Catherine North Central

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says a multi-agency discussion will take place regarding road rehabilitation and other infrastructural works in several scheme communities, in St. Catherine North Central.
“We are going to bring in the National Works Agency (NWA), because the Ministry [in collaboration] with the Municipal Corporation, on its own, would not be able to do what is necessary, because there has to be a proper system that is put in place and we will seek NWA’s assistance,” he said.
The Minister’s remarks came during a tour of several communities in St. Catherine North Central, including Lakemoor Housing Scheme, Villmore, Fordyce, Angels Avenue, Angels Inn, Hoose Avenue, Monticello Drive, Avon Park, Strathmore Gardens and Caswell Farm.
He noted that drain-cleaning work will be done in partnership with the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Corporation.
Mr. McKenzie’s visit followed an invitation by Member of Parliament (MP) for North Central St. Catherine, Natalie Neita Garvey.
“The Member of Parliament extended an invitation to me last year. As a matter of fact, a delegation led by MP Neita Garvey visited me to discuss infrastructural concerns within sections of the constituency, [and] I committed to come on a visit,” he said.
Minister McKenzie said the Government is committed to assisting “as best as we can, but this will have to be done in a structured way”.
For her part, Ms. Neita Garvey said her hope is that the partnership among the NWA, the Works Division in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and the Municipal Corporation, through the Ministry of Local Government, “will yield some help for these citizens, who really have gone through a whole lot”.
“I want to thank the Minister (Hon. Desmond McKenzie) for having responded so positively and coming to view these schemes,” she said.