Gov’t Updating Energy Sector Regulatory Framework

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology is updating the policy, legislative and regulatory framework related to the energy sector.
Providing details in the House of Representatives on May 10, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that the Ministry is seeking to engage a consultant to review and update the 2009-2030 National Energy Policy.
“This is to further safeguard against world market energy price shocks, as well as to improve energy security and protect consumers on the grid,” he said.
Minister Vaz was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the Lower House on Tuesday (May 10).
He said that the recently concluded Integrated Energy Plan will be subject to urgent review, in light of the recent mandate given to the Ministry by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
“Similarly, up for review is the second Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2),” he told the House.
Meanwhile, during the financial year, the Ministry continued the consultation process on the latest draft Energy from Waste Sub-Policy.
Comments were received from the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
“The policy document is now being updated to reflect the recommended changes,” Mr. Vaz said.
The Ministry is also collaborating with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) Integrated Solid Waste Management Enterprise to bring these initiatives to practical application.