Science Being Promoted In Schools

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology is implementing several programmes for the popularisation of science in schools.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that the move is aimed at creating a scientifically literate society that can make informed choices, better understand decisions of the Government that are founded on scientific information, as well as promote science as a viable and rewarding profession.
He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on May 10.
Minister Vaz said that the National Schools Science and Technology Society (SSTS) Programme, also known as Science Club, has been revitalised and refreshed through the efforts of the Scientific Research Council (SRC).
The club, which has been a feature in over 700 schools since 1996, is geared towards providing avenues for the youth to be immersed in and garner a greater appreciation for science.
The SSTS now involves a yearly programme of activities including regional meetings; Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and Primary Exit Profile (PEP) workshops; essay, debate, performing arts competitions; and national science and technology fairs.
The Conversation in Science Series, also hosted by the SRC, is another means by which science is being popularised.
“This series provides an opportunity for science professionals, members of the public and students to interact, with the view of strengthening their understanding of science. Three such sessions have been held reaching over 800 individuals,” Mr. Vaz said.
Additionally, 40 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ambassadors have been trained to provide mentorship and resources to teachers and students.
Meanwhile, the Ministry has strengthened its Science Division, with adequate staffing put in place, including senior management personnel.
“It is the work and commitment of our stellar team of professionals that has set us on a path of creating an enduring legacy in science,” Minister Vaz said.