Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Handover Of Medical Supplies At Mandeville Regional Hospital

Health & Wellness
May 11, 2022
Senior Medical Officer, Mandeville Regional Hospital, Dr. Everton McIntosh (left), in conversation with (from second left): Chief Executive Officer at Mandeville Regional Hospital, Alwyn Miller; Chairman, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Godfrey Dyer; Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, and Chairman, Southern Regional Health Authority, Wayne Chen, at the handover of clinical supplies and equipment to the Mandeville Regional Hospital on May 10. The TEF officially handed over $7 million worth of clinical supplies and equipment to the Hospital to help strengthen the institution’s healthcare services.
Skip to content