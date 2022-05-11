GER Fully Operational

The Government Electrical Regulator (GER) is now fully operational.
Its establishment facilitates the closure of the Government Electrical Inspectorate and the institution of a new system to regulate the electrical installation and inspection processes in Jamaica.
Minster of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, provided details during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 10.
“As at March 31, 2022, the GER processed and added to its portal a total of 608 registered electricians and 174 electrical inspectors. These numbers are set to increase significantly over time based on an application process that accepts and processes applications on a year-long basis,” Mr. Vaz said.
He also acknowledged the challenges that have been experienced by homeowners and developers with regard to the cost of electrical inspections.
“The GER and the Ministry continue to actively monitor the situation in the marketplace and encourage individuals to lodge formal complaints concerning the conduct of inspectors. Also, we encourage members of the public to visit the GER Resource Centre on the Ministry’s website for a listing of all registered electricians and private electrical inspectors to aid in comparisons and the negotiation of prices,” Mr. Vaz advised.
The Ministry has also consulted the Fair Trading Commission on the matter, which has provided recommendations not limited to increasing inspectors across the geographical area; advising inspectors to provide relevant and material information to consumers as per the Fair Competition Act; advising trade associations to refrain from discussing prices, as this may amount to collusion and price fixing; and embarking on a sensitisation and public education programme that targets consumers.
“These recommendations are being advanced as we speak, with the public education campaign slated to be launched within the first quarter of the new financial year,” Mr. Vaz said.