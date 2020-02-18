Work Far Advanced On Fairfield Bridge Road In St. James

Story Highlights Community Relations Officer at the western office of the National Works Agency (NWA), Janel Ricketts, says the first phase of the Fairfield Bridge to Tucker rehabilitation project, in St. James, is in the final stages of completion.

The project commenced in October 2019 and is being done at a cost of $74.1 million. It represents the first phase of a comprehensive plan for the area, which involves upgrading the 6.1-kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock Bridge.

The current phase of the project focuses on the Fairfield Bridge to Taylor Avenue roadway, which encompasses 1.5 kilometres.

“We are now in the process of applying the asphalt concrete layer to the roadway, following which we will complete the drainage work also being done along that stretch of road,” Ms. Ricketts told JIS News.

“All the drainage systems are in. However, we have to do the final dressing of these drains, including channel drains, new drains and also in terms of finishing a section of the retaining wall which was constructed along a stretch of that roadway,” Ms. Ricketts added.

She said the agency is looking to complete a substantial part of the project by the end of February.

Other routes that were repaired in the parish recently include Farm Heights, Portobello, Barnett View Drive and Somerton to Virgin Valley.