Several Roads In Western Jamaica To Be Repaired

The National Works Agency (NWA) is to repair several roadways across western parishes as part of the Hot Mix Patching Programme.

The project, which will be done at a cost of $160 million, and targets approximately 49,000 square metres of roadway, is set to commence before the end of this month.

Community Relations Officer in the western office of the NWA, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the project is a major effort to patch several corridors across the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny.

“We anticipate that it will commence in short order and we intend to target the worst affected sections of several roadways across the region, in order to improve the driving conditions,” she said.

Several roadways targeted include sections of Falmouth to Springvale, in Trelawny; Marchmont to Washfoot Gully main road in St James; the stretch of roadway between Riley and Bushmouth in Hanover; and the Gooden’s River to George’s Plain corridor in Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, Ms. Ricketts said that except for some remedial work, reconstruction of the Paradise Bridge in Westmoreland is now substantially completed.

She added that the Agency is now putting in driveways as part of the Ferris to Mackfield project, also in Westmoreland.

“The main-line contract is completed, but we have several driveways to tie into the main line. However, in terms of the major part of the contract, we are now complete with that,” Ms. Ricketts said.