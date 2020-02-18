JIS News
PHOTOS: UTech Communication Students Tour JIS

February 18, 2020
University of Technology (UTech) undergraduate students (from left) Shannon Graham, Chelsi McLean, Amoy Bailey, Renae Williams, and Deshauna Wheeler display their branded Jamaica Information Service (JIS) folders, after participating in a mini sensitisation session held recently at the agency’s head office at 58A Half-Way Tree Road. The students visited the JIS to learn more about the role of the agency’s Public Relations and Marketing Department in disseminating information on the Government’s policies and programmes.

 

Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe (right), with a group of communication students from the University of Technology (UTech), who took part in a recent mini sensitisation session on the role of the Public Relations and Marketing Department of the agency in disseminating information on the Government’s policies and programmes. Also taking part were (from left) Public Relations Officer, JIS, Colleen Dawkins, and Public Relations and Marketing Manager, JIS, Andrea Braham.