Japanese Grassroots Project Gets $61 Million

Story Highlights A sum of $61 million has been allocated for the improvement of school infrastructure under the Japanese Grassroots Project in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

These funds have been allocated in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

The objectives of the project include the provision of additional classroom spaces, canteen facilities and water-harvesting systems; upgrading of sanitation; and the purchase of school buses.

A sum of $61 million has been allocated for the improvement of school infrastructure under the Japanese Grassroots Project in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

These funds have been allocated in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

The objectives of the project include the provision of additional classroom spaces, canteen facilities and water-harvesting systems; upgrading of sanitation; and the purchase of school buses.

For the 2020/21 fiscal year, the Ministry, through its implementation agency – the National Education Trust Limited – will construct four classrooms at Black River High School and purchase one new school bus for Richmond Park Primary School.

During the 2019/20 fiscal year, projects were completed and closed out at Oracabessa Primary School in St. Mary, Buff Bay Primary in Portland, Warsop Primary in Trelawny, Breadnut Hill Primary in St. Ann, and Rock River Primary in Clarendon.

Additionally, works have been completed and are being audited for closure at the following institutions: Epworth Primary School in St. Ann, Highgate Primary and Junior High in St. Mary, Middleton Primary in St. Thomas, Iris Gelly Primary in St. Andrew, Zion Hill Primary and Campbell’s Castle Primary in Manchester.

The project is being undertaken through partnership between the Government and the Embassy of Japan in Jamaica.