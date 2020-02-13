Programme To Promote Energy Efficiency In Government Facilities

Story Highlights The Government has set aside approximately $629 million for the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme, which seeks to promote energy efficiency in government facilities and fuel conservation in road transportation by reducing fuel imports.

Details are outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Anticipated targets for the 2020/2021 period include continuation of energy retrofitting of the Falmouth, Mandeville, Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals; commencement of energy retrofitting at seven hospitals islandwide; conducting a lighting audit of 50 public buildings; and recommending facilities for upgrade.

Other activities to be undertaken are the acquisition and installation of urban traffic management equipment, to include software; and physical upgrade of the central control system for communication, closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and messaging boards in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA).

Additionally, update of the National Energy Policy and preparation of an integrated energy plan is to be done, and an islandwide media campaign on energy awareness and conservation is to be conducted.

As of December 2019, there were several achievements under the project. Among them was the completion of an investment audit on electricity consumption at seven hospitals – Bustamante Hospital for Children, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Port Maria, Annotto Bay, Spanish Town, Port Antonio and St. Ann’s Bay; and the training of 272 Facilities Managers in 30 public facilities, including schools, hospitals and government institutions.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology through funding provided by the European Union (EU), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project commenced November 2017 and is slated to end November 2023.