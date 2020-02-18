$276 Million For Community Development Projects

Story Highlights The Government has set aside $276.2 million to continue key activities under the Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project, in the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The initiative seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and support increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities of Jamaica.

Activities to be undertaken during the period include providing 162 households with improved access to water sources, providing 2,644 households with access to improved sanitation, providing 997 households with alternative fencing, and completing the rehabilitation of approximately 24km of roadways and nine schools.

The project will also procure two compactor trucks to facilitate improved waste collection; provide a total of 1,118 persons with civil documents; provide 50 enterprises with equipment, technical support for growth and capacity development; certify 18 community mediators and train and certify an additional 300 youth in skills development.

The programme will also provide capacity building/technical assistance for seven Municipal Corporations and three national stakeholders; provide the Jamaica Crime Observatory (JCO) with a Communications Specialist; and develop and disseminate an Integrated Community Development Strategy.

Up to December 2019 under the project, six Integrated Infrastructure Projects (IIPs) were completed, benefiting approximately 19,778 persons; two compactor trucks were procured and handed over to the National Solid Waste Management Authority; and 55 garbage skips installed in communities.

Electricity was also connected to 801 households; seven schools were rehabilitated; and communities were provided with 70 skips and concrete drum enclosures, 2,281 bins and 660 colour-coded bins.

In addition, some 165 environmental wardens engaged in community clean-up activities; approximately 16.38km of roads and drains were rehabilitated; and 4,768 metres of zinc fencing removed, benefiting 3,003 households.

The project also completed the installation of water mains and laterals to 1,088 households and sanitation/sewerage works for 556 households, and provided 9,000 reusable utensils to schools to replace the use of styrofoam containers for school lunches.

Also, 15,089 persons were trained in life skills, leadership and professional development; 54 mediators were trained; and 148 persons were trained to facilitate the implementation of community safety and community development projects. Some 50 microenterprises received capacity development and 13 were awarded grants.

The project is being funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).