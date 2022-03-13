Westmoreland Residents Urged to Maintain Vigilance Against Dengue

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says citizens in the parish must continue to protect themselves from dengue fever by keeping their surroundings free of mosquito breeding sites.

Dr. Graham, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on March 10, encouraged residents to take responsibility for their health by destroying mosquito breeding sites in and around their homes.

“The temporary vector control workers do not replace the personal responsibility that each person has to secure their health and wellness, and to secure the spaces that they operate in, free from this vector,” she pointed out.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of the dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya viruses.

Symptoms of dengue include sudden onset of high fever with severe headache, fatigue, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, skin rash, swollen glands and vomiting or feeling nauseous.

Persons are encouraged to ensure that mosquito repellent used on skin and clothing contain DEET.

It is also advised that householders close windows before nightfall, open windows during fogging and change water in animal and pet containers regularly to prevent mosquito breeding.

Citizens are also encouraged to keep their surroundings free of debris and destroy or treat other potential mosquito-breeding sites.