Police Making Inroads in Dismantling Gangs – Dr. Chang

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is commending the police for making inroads in disrupting criminal gang activity and enhancing public safety.

“They are [tackling] the criminal gangs across the country, very effectively,” he said, during a recent tour of the renovated Harman Barracks in Kingston.

Dr. Chang credits the strides being made to the ongoing investment in national security.

He said that the Government is committed to providing the necessary equipment and resources so that the security forces can perform effectively in the field.

Harman Barracks, which houses the Specialised Operations Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was renovated at a cost of $93.4 million, through funding from the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Four dormitories were rehabilitated to provide more comfortable space for police personnel. The project included replacing windows, electrical works, painting, and installing washing machines and dryers, and kitchen appliances.

Each building has a capacity for 72 persons.

Dr. Chang said the Ministry was pleased to partner with the NHT to make the facilities more comfortable for the police personnel, noting that the improvements will aid in bringing about the “kind of change” to deal with the gangs.

Some $500 million was spent recently to boost the capacity of the Specialised Operations Branch, including acquisition of vehicle and equipment.

Head of the Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Warren Clarke, said the officers are “excited and satisfied with the effort to make us more comfortable.”