Persons with Tuberculosis Symptoms Urged to Seek Medical Attention

Residents of Westmoreland are being urged to seek urgent medical attention if they are experiencing any symptoms of tuberculosis (TB).

Medical Officer of Health for the parish, Dr. Marcia Graham, made the appeal, while addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on March 10.

“I just want to remind persons that tuberculosis still exists. Thank God we are not having as many cases as we had in previous years but we need to be alert, and if someone is having a persistent cough with fever, sweating at night, they need to seek medical attention because this can be tuberculosis,” she pointed out.

Dr. Graham also appealed for persons, who have been diagnosed with the disease, to complete the course of treatment.

“[It] is not a one-week treatment, it takes several months, so if you know anyone who is on treatment, please encourage them to stay the course and complete the course of medication because tuberculosis can be treated,” she noted.

TB is spread through the air from one person to another. It is contracted by breathing in germs when an infected persons coughs, speaks, sneezes or spits.

Some of the symptoms of active pulmonary TB are chronic cough persisting for more than two weeks, especially accompanied by blood, fever, weight loss and night sweats.

World TB Day will be observed on Thursday (March 24) under the theme: ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives.’