Barrett Town Health Centre Gets Water Tanks

Two 650-gallon water storage tanks have been installed at the newly rehabilitated Barrett Town Health Centre in St. James, which will provide the facility with adequate water supply to serve the needs of the public.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who commissioned the tanks into service on Friday (March 11), said that the donation demonstrates the strong linkage between health and tourism.

He noted that the health centre is the only public health facility along the eastern corridor of the parish and serves several tourism communities located along the Elegant Corridor.

“When you leave Cornwall Regional Hospital going east towards Falmouth [in Trelawny], this is the only clinic that we have in the area,” he pointed out.

“There are about 30,000 people who live from Flanker going back to Greenwood along this corridor. So, this centre serves a critical value to the people and the workers of the industry who live in this area,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett noted that tourism has always had a transformational effect by providing jobs and contributing to economic well-being and social development. He said the industry will continue to be a force of social and economic good within the communities that it serves.

Registered Midwife of the Barrett Town Health Centre, Noreen Roper, said staff are appreciative of the two tanks, which will better enable the facility to serve the healthcare needs of the public.

“So, we are grateful that we are getting more water in the system,” she said.

The Barrett Town health centre was officially handed over on February 11, following a $43.8-million rehabilitation project.

The work included the addition of new offices, a records room, a kitchenette, restrooms for staff and patients and a nebulisation room.

The project was implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under the European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).