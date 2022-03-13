Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw (right), speaks with student from Greenwich Primary in St. Catherine, Jerdane Dickson (second right) who holds a road-safety sign, and students from Treadlight Primary School in Clarendon, Dennis Cooke (second left) and Hope Valley Experimental Primary and Infant in St. Andrew, Natalia Jackson (left) . They were at the official launch of the Safe Passage Road Safety Club that was held at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on Wednesday (March 9).

