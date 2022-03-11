Public Service Announcement – Vaccination Blitz March 12 and 13, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12, 2022

ST. THOMAS

• Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW

• St Joseph’s Hospital 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Duhaney Park Health Centre 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Harbour View Health Centre 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Medstop Medical 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Erudite Medical 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WESTMORELAND

• Sav Central Medical Centre, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ST. JAMES

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sunrise Health Centre

• Winchester Medical & Surgical

• Health Plus Associates, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sydenham Health Centre

• Free Town (Glengoffe)

ST. JAMES

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.