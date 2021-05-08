Virtual Forum for World Lupus Day on Monday

Story Highlights The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica (LFJ) will be staging a virtual education and sensitisation forum on World Lupus Day, Monday, May 10, starting at 7:00 pm.

Dr. Tulloch-Reid said that the day seeks to draw attention to the autoimmune disease, which affects thousands of Jamaicans, many of whom are suffering in silence. Jamaica has one of the highest rates of lupus worldwide.

Persons can support the LFJ’s work by making donations, or purchasing T-shirts, wrist bands or other merchandise at the Lupus Learning Centre at 7 Barbados Avenue, New Kingston or via the online store.

The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica (LFJ) will be staging a virtual education and sensitisation forum on World Lupus Day, Monday, May 10, starting at 7:00 pm.

“The event is open to everyone…and we will be streaming live on our Facebook and YouTube pages. It is a one hour programme called ‘Make Lupus Visible,’ President of the LFJ, Dr. Desiree Tulloch-Reid, told JIS News.

She noted that lupus “can be mysterious or not as well-known as it should be so we will be featuring conversations with lupus warriors, providing key insight from medical professionals, as well as conduct a virtual tour of the Lupus Learning Centre and speak about the work of the foundation.”

World Lupus Day is being observed under the theme: ‘Unmasking the Many Faces of Lupus.’

Dr. Tulloch-Reid said that the day seeks to draw attention to the autoimmune disease, which affects thousands of Jamaicans, many of whom are suffering in silence. Jamaica has one of the highest rates of lupus worldwide.

Dr. Tulloch-Reid is inviting persons to show support for those affected by the condition by wearing something purple on Monday.

She told JIS News that the LFJ continues to reach out to lupus patients and their families during the coronavirus (COVID)-19 pandemic.

“We have stayed accessible, giving free counselling to our members and we encourage everyone to take precautions,” she noted.