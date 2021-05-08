Entries Open For 2021 Festival Competitions

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is now accepting entries for the 2021 festival competitions.

These are the Jamaica Festival Song, Jamaica Gospel Song, Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, Jamaica Culinary Arts, Jamaica Creative Writing, Jamaica Visuals Arts, and the National Festival of the Performing Arts in the areas of Dance, Drama and Theatre, Speech and Music.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her address at the virtual launch on May 6, said that JCDC “has gone totally digital” from the registration and submission of entries to the staging of the contests.

She informed that a platform has been developed for the processing of entries via the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.

“We have sought to make the process as easy as possible to allow people to enter by using their computers or mobile devices,” she noted.

As it relates to the Song Competition, the Ms. Grange is calling on singers, songwriters and producers to submit entries.

She said that the Ministry is seeking a song “that will be on the lips of every man, woman and child.”

Ms. Grange invited corporate Jamaica to partner with the Ministry “as we unearth, showcase and promote Jamaican talent while we celebrate. Let’s have a spectacular Jamaica Festival 2021 virtually.”