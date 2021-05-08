Virtual Cultural Event to Mark Europe Day on Sunday

Story Highlights The European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica will mark Europe Day on Sunday, May 9, with a virtual cultural extravaganza.

The one hour show, which will also celebrate 46 years of EU-Jamaica partnership, can be viewed on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the EU’s social media platforms on YouTube and Facebook, beginning at 5:00 p.m. It will feature brief messages from Government Ministers.

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica will mark Europe Day on Sunday, May 9, with a virtual cultural extravaganza.

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica will mark Europe Day on Sunday, May 9, with a virtual cultural extravaganza.

The one hour show, which will also celebrate 46 years of EU-Jamaica partnership, can be viewed on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the EU’s social media platforms on YouTube and Facebook, beginning at 5:00 p.m. It will feature brief messages from Government Ministers.

In a release, the EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen, said that “May 9 is a significant day for us, as we pause to celebrate the foundational values of our union – freedom, democracy, respect for the rule of law, equality and human rights.”

“Culture is a very important vehicle for connecting people so we’ve worked with EU member states to put together a lively and engaging package that will help to connect the dots between Jamaica and Europe,” the release added.

It stated further that “the EU is the largest provider of grant funding to Jamaica, with a major roster of programmes aimed at reducing poverty, eliminating gender-based violence, advancing citizen security and modernising the justice system.”

Europe Day is a celebration of the steps taken and achievements made towards a united Europe since the Schuman Declaration on May 9, 1950.