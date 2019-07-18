Violence Prevention Commission Begins Work

Speaking in the House of Representatives on July 16, the Prime Minister said they are refining the terms of reference, and as soon as that is completed, he will officially launch the Commission.

During the sitting, the House approved a 90-day extension of the State of Public Emergency (SOE) for the South St. Andrew division.

The Violence Prevention Commission will be examining all aspects of violence and ways to address it to ensure lasting solutions in the country.

Mr. Holness informed that the Commission will pull together all the research and studies already done on violence.

“We will pull that together to make some recommendations – how do we treat with trauma, with corporal punishment, intimate partner violence and domestic violence. All those things have to be addressed,” he said.