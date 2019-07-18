Jamaica’s Hosting of Disaster Risk Reduction Conference Significant – Minister McKenzie

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says that Jamaica’s hosting of the Seventh Regional Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean (RP20) in 2020 is a significant achievement.

Aside from the Regional Platform being held in the region for the first time, Jamaica was able to successfully advocate for the name of the annual conference to be amended to include the Caribbean.

Minister McKenzie said that upon accepting the offer to host the conference, recommendation was made to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) for the name change.

“Not only did the UNDRR accept the recommendations made but they went as far as to amend the name to include ‘the Caribbean’ because Jamaica advocated for that change, and we are grateful for that,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the recent launch of the website for the conference at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

He assured stakeholders that the three-day event, scheduled for July 8 to 10, 2020 in Montego Bay, St. James, will be fruitful.

“I want to use this opportunity to say to the UNDRR and its partners that this investment in Jamaica is an investment that will pay significant dividends and will give you ‘brawta’,” Minster McKenzie said.

“This has to be a united approach by the people of Jamaica [as] this is a conference being hosted by the people of Jamaica, so I will urge the full participation of every individual. I’m expecting that our private sector will not only be a major partner… but will also be at the table to participate in the various discussions,” he added.

Minister McKenzie said that the event will provide an opportunity for Jamaica to shine.

“Our efforts will not only ensure that Jamaica’s reputation is enhanced as the leading country in the region. Our demonstration of our commitment to disaster response is critical because the region takes its cue from Jamaica, and we will continue to be the leaders in the region – we will continue to play that role.

“As we look forward to hosting this very important international event, this is the time for Jamaica to shine, and I am sure that we will shine well beyond our capacity,” Minister McKenzie said.

The UN regional platforms bring together government officials and heads of disaster and emergency management agencies with key stakeholders in disaster risk reduction, to foster collaboration and the sharing of best practices and techniques.

The platforms aid countries in achieving the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015.