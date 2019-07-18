Paradise Bridge in Westmoreland to be Rebuilt

Community Relations Officer for the National Works Agency’s (NWA) Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the work will be undertaken over the next six months by Otega Engineering Company Limited.

She said that the project will be preceded by construction of a detour route in the vicinity of the structure, work on which commenced earlier this week.

Ms. Ricketts told JIS News that there are already two alternative roads, one through the Petersfield area and another through Sweet River, but noted that these are longer routes.

“So, we are working on having this detour road up and available in another couple of days, following which we will move to demolish the bridge and reconstruct a (new) bridge in that same location,” she said.

“So in short order, commuters will see quite a bit of work happening in that particular area,” she added.

Ms. Ricketts told JIS News that the agency has met with the residents to inform them of the works to be undertaken.

The NWA closed the Paradise Bridge in October 2018, noting that the structure was compromised and, therefore, unsafe for vehicles to traverse.