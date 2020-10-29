Vineyard Town Golden Age Home “Out Of The Woods” – Dr. Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home in Kingston, where 87 workers and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), is “out of the woods” in terms of infection risk and threat.

Following three days of testing of the 620 residents and staff, positive results were returned for 65 residents and 22 employees.

“All positive cases remain stable and asymptomatic except for the first case, who, unfortunately, has since died. The deceased was a 73-year-old male,” Dr. Tufton said, during a virtual press conference hosted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Wednesday (October 28).

He said that a meeting was convened with the management team and cleaning service provider to outline the corrective measures to be taken at the facility. He said that training of the staff and the service provider commenced on October 26.

Daily visits by medical officers will also continue as the health team ensures that the positive cases are isolated appropriately and that they are monitored closely, he noted further.

“We will continue to do work at the golden age home. It’s the largest such facility in the Caribbean and there’s need to ensure that the protocols are observed,” the Health Minister said.

“But I think we’re out of the woods in terms of the risk and the threat to the city, the residents and the staff there, and I want to commend the Kingston and St Andrew team, the health department, the local government and others. I think we moved in very quickly to cauterise the situation,” he noted.