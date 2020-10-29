NWA Repairing Lagoon View Walk Road

The National Works Agency (NWA) is now in the final stages of repairing the Lagoon View Walk road in Bogue Heights, St. James.

In an interview with JIS News, Community Relations Officer at the NWA western office, Janel Ricketts, said that the project is being undertaken at a cost of $28 million and is being executed under the Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, which targets several community roadways across the region.

“The project in Lagoon View Walk involves the rehabilitation of the road surface, as well as significant drainage improvement through the construction of additional drainage systems [such as] U and curb and channel drains,” she outlined.

“That roadway is one of several, which have been targeted in St. James under the programme. We are also in the process of completing repairs to the Bogue Heights [main] roadway, and recently, we have completed rehabilitation of several other roadways under the programme, namely the Catherine Mount, Coffee Lane and Boswell Lane roads,” Ms. Ricketts noted.

Over the past several weeks, the NWA also completed work on the Hampden to Adelphi road at a cost of $22.7 million, as well as repairs to the North Gully, located in the Green Pond community, at a cost of $10 million.