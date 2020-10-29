Rae Town and Cornwall Courts Remain Under Special Curfew

The communities of Rae Town, Kingston, and Cornwall Courts, St. James, remain under special curfew until November 6.

This was noted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a digital press conference on October 28.

The curfew hours in the communities are 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

Mr. Holness informed that during the curfew hours, no more than six persons are allowed to gather in any public place and only essential workers with identification are allowed to enter and exit the defined curfew area.

“In these areas, persons are allowed to go to work, take public transport, carry out their essential activities of daily living, such as shopping or visiting the doctor or carrying out their small businesses,” the Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that all the other existing protocols, such as mask wearing and physical distancing are strictly enforced.

Mr. Holness said special curfew measures are implemented in densely populated areas with a potential for exponential rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.