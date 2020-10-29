PM Announces Extended COVID-19 Measures to November 30

The Government has extended several coronavirus (COVID 19) containment measures until November 30.

These include restrictions on funeral services and parties; the stay-at-home order for persons 65 years and older; and restricted access to nursing homes, hospitals and infirmaries.

Addressing a digital press conference on October 28, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the ban on funeral services, parties and other such events will continue. However, burials will be allowed with the restriction of 15 persons.

Regular worship services operating in compliance with the established protocols will continue.

“Congregants are reminded that gatherings in excess of 15 persons are not allowed outside the place of worship,” the Prime Minister noted.

Restrictions applicable to hospitals, nursing homes, and infirmaries will also remain in place, with hospital visits limited to one visitor per patient per day.

As it relates to the stay-at-home order for persons 65 years and older, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of strict adherence to this measure, “given the high vulnerability of persons in this age cohort, particularly those with comorbidities”.

He noted, however, that persons are allowed to leave home once per day for food, medicine, exercise and other necessities of life.

Mr. Holness also encouraged employers to continue to facilitate their staff to work from home, where possible.

The restrictions form part of the Government’s efforts to control community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the lives of Jamaicans.