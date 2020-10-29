Two Nursing Homes Closed

Two nursing homes, one in Manchester and another in Hanover, which have breached the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, have been ordered closed by the health authorities.

This was noted by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon.Christopher Tufton, at a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston, on Thursday (October 28).

The two nursing homes were among 203 homes that were inspected.

“Some 99 nursing homes or 48.8 per cent were found to be compliant with the COVID-19 protocols,” Dr. Tufton said.

The remaining nursing homes that are non-compliant have been served with notices under the Nuisance Regulations and given up to a maximum of 30 days to become compliant.

“The team will be out in the field to inspect and to visit, if necessary, every day until those facilities are brought into the appropriate protocols,” Dr. Tufton said.

The nursing homes were part of a larger inspection done among 236 facilities, which also included 13 infirmaries, 14 children’s homes and six rehabilitation institutions.

However, he said only seven of the children’s homes and two of the rehabilitation institutions were found to be compliant with the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton said so far, of the 106 prisons and lock-ups across Jamaica, 43 have been inspected with only 12 meeting the COVID 19 Standards. He said the remaining 32 have been given a timeline to become compliant.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its work with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Ministry of National Security and other ministries, agencies and departments where applicable, and the non-governmental organisation community, to ensure the COVID-19 protocols continue to be observed and that all the infection prevention and control measures are in place,” he noted.