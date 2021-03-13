Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

Vauxhall High School Alumni Association’s New York Chapter Donates Tablets

Education
March 13, 2021
Vice Principal and past student of Vauxhall High School, Annette Campbell Burke (left), presents grade-eight student, Yolanda Forbes, with a tablet. The occasion was a ceremony for the handover of 61 tablets donated by the alumni association's New York chapter, at the institution’s Windward Road address in Kingston, recently.
Vice Principal and past student of Vauxhall High School, Annette Campbell Burke (left), presents grade-eight student, Yolanda Forbes, with a tablet. The occasion was a ceremony for the handover of 61 tablets donated by the alumni association’s New York chapter, at the institution’s Windward Road address in Kingston, recently.
Skip to content