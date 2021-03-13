Falmouth Mayor Calls on Public Officials to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Mayor of Falmouth and Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor Colin Gager, has called on all public officials to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID 19).

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the municipal corporation on Thursday, (March 11), Mayor Gager volunteered to be “next in line” to receive the vaccine.

He said that taking the injection is not just “the right thing to do,” but is also “the responsible thing to do” to curtail the community spread of the virus.

“I will be getting the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to me. I will be next in line and I would encourage all councillors and officers (of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation) and all public officials to do likewise,” he said, stressing that “we need to lead by example.”

Mayor Gager expressed concern about the increase in positive cases of the virus in the parish and implored residents to adhere to the guidelines aimed at reducing transmission.

He urged the police to step up efforts to enforce the curfew and other measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act, including curbing the staging of illegal parties, wakes and such large gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Mayor welcomed the completion of the field hospital located on the grounds of the Falmouth Hospital.

He said that the facility, which is equipped to accommodate an additional 36 COVID-19 patients, will greatly improve service delivery to residents of Trelawny and surrounding parishes.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on a recent tour of the field hospital, said it will increase bed-capacity for COVID-19 patients in western Jamaica, that is at more than 90 per cent occupancy, which is higher than the national average of approximately 85 per cent.