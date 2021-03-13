March 15 Is World Consumer Rights Day

Story Highlights Speaking with JIS News, Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, said WCRD will “highlight issues that are taking place in our economy that affect us all, and it is also a chance for us to rally together and call for action”.

Ms. Halstead noted that the theme for the day serves to turn the spotlight on the challenges that consumers would have faced due to the pandemic.

Jamaica is a signatory to the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection.

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) will be observing World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) 2021 on Monday, March 15 under the theme ‘The COVID-Conscious Consumer: Food Security, Waste Disposal and Money Management.’

It is part of activities to mark World Consumer Rights Week from March 14 to 20.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, said WCRD will “highlight issues that are taking place in our economy that affect us all, and it is also a chance for us to rally together and call for action”.

“This is our opportunity to call for change, to find ways and means of highlighting the things that are happening and to find ways of making the change,” she stressed.

Ms. Halstead noted that the theme for the day serves to turn the spotlight on the challenges that consumers would have faced due to the pandemic.

“We have decided to address the issue of COVID-19 and how it has affected our consumers. Among the issues we are highlighting are food security, money management and waste disposal,” she informed.

Ms. Halstead is urging citizens to use WCRD as an opportunity to become more involved and informed about their rights as consumers.

“Our charge to consumers this WCRD is to be the change. If, as consumers, you want to ensure that your rights are protected, you have to contribute to the change, because that is how we will be able to make changes to policy and introduce new policies,” she pointed out.

WCRD is observed annually on March 15. As a member of Consumers International, the CAC will join more than 250 consumer member organisations in 120 countries to mark the day.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons may call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm.

Jamaica is a signatory to the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection.