Vaccination Sites-Manchester, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue vaccination sessions from Saturday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 24, 2021 across the island for children ages 12 to 14 years with chronic illnesses, children 15 to 18 years old, teachers, parents and school staff.

Regular vaccination for the public resumes on Wednesday, August 25.

Please see below schedule for the vaccination sites in Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth.

Clarendon

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Lionel Town Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Denbigh Primary School-10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clarendon College 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Lionel Town Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Denbigh Primary School-10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Spalding Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, August 23, 2021

Edwin Allen High School-10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

May Pen Hospital Vaccination Site- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Kellits High School- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lionel Town Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May Pen Hospital Vaccination Site- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Manchester

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Mandeville Regional Hospital Vaccination Site-9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christiana Health Centre- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Mandeville Regional Hospital Vaccination Site-9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christiana Health Centre- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, August 23, 2021

Mandeville Regional Hospital Vaccination Site-9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cross Keys High School- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mandeville Regional Hospital Vaccination Site-9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Christiana Health Centre- 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bellefield High School- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

St. Elizabeth

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Black River Health Centre- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Junction Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Santa Cruz Health Centre -10:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Newell Health Centre-10:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Balaclava Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Maggotty Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m.

Monday, August 23, 2021

Aberdeen Health Centre- 11:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Elderslie Health Centre- 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Black River Health Centre 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Santa Cruz Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Southfield Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Bellevue Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Junction Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Santa Cruz Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Balaclava Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Black River Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

New Market Health Centre-9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Maggotty Health Centre- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.