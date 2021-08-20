New Manchester JPs Encouraged To Join The Fight Against COVID-19

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is encouraging the newest cohort of Justices of the Peace (JPs) for Manchester to join the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony for the 60 newly minted JPs at Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, on Thursday (August 19), Mr. Chuck said they could play a pivotal role in the national COVID-19 response, particularly in dispelling misinformation about the vaccines.

He said several persons were fabricating and spreading myths about the vaccine, noting that these have resulted in resonating apprehension among a significant segment of the population.

The Minister cited statistics which he said showed that in several countries, many of the persons hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 were not vaccinated, while adding that a similar pattern was emerging in Jamaica.

While acknowledging that persons who are vaccinated can still contract the virus, Mr. Chuck pointed out that “rarely are you hospitalised or do you suffer death”.

He maintained that “the best vaccine you can get is the one available to you now”, noting that “it cannot hurt you”, while encouraging the JPs to take the lead by getting vaccinated.

The Minister said Jamaica’s predicament with COVID-19 would prevail unless persons were prepared adhere to the protocols and safeguards, such as wearing masks in public spaces and avoiding large gatherings in addition to getting vaccinated.

Mr. Chuck emphasised that this was imperative, in light of the highly contagious Delta variant now present in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, newly installed JP and Clinical Psychologist, Amanda Fraser, who was among the youngest to be commissioned, told JIS that she opted to become a Justice of the Peace because of her love for community service.

“I have always been committed to service. I run a non-profit organization called Acts of Grace [through which] I work with children, the elderly and various organisations. So, I thought being a JP was the next [best] step where I could continue to serve the community and work on a wider basis,” she said.

The latest cohort of new Justices of the Peace brings the overall number serving Manchester to 403.