Preliminary Cost Of Damage Caused By Tropical Storm Grace Estimated At $171M

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says a preliminary estimate of the damage caused islandwide by torrential rains during the passage of tropical storm Grace on August 17, puts the cost at approximately $171 million.

This, Mr. Holness said, was based on assessments conducted by the National Works Agency (NWA).

He was speaking during a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) media centre on Thursday (August 19).

Mr. Holness said six parishes were assessed to have been badly damaged, namely Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, Portland, St. Mary, and Clarendon.

While noting that no life was lost, he said several communities and 198 roads were impacted by flooding, resulting from deposits of silt and debris which blocked drains.

“We’re now clearing 40 roads that were blocked and I believe that, by now, all of them should have been cleared,” he said.

The Prime Minister advised that the necessary budgetary allocations will be made for the restoration of damaged roads.

Mr. Holness said reports were also received of “a few accidents [where] we saw some civil and private infrastructure damage.”

Among these, he informed, was a bridge that collapsed in Troy, Trelawny, which he said will be repaired.